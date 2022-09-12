34 mins ago
RUGBY: Crewe & Nantwich 1sts win at Droitwich and 3rds beat Bury

in Rugby / Sport September 12, 2022
1sts beat Droitwich and third team against Bury - rugby

Crewe & Nantwich came away from their second league game of the season in Midlands 1 West with a well deserved victory at Droitwich, writes Graham Jackson.

In what was a thoroughly entertaining match, played in near perfect conditions for rugby, Crewe ran out comfortable 34-5 victors.

Before the match a two minute’s silence was observed by both teams and all attendees in honour of Her Majesty the Queen.

Both teams fielded a number of young players that had come out of their academies and this led to a game full of attacking intent.

However, it was a strong defensive effort, which is becoming the hallmark of coach James Le Mar’s team that gave C&N the edge.

After an evenly contested first half C&N led 10-0 through a try by Tom Fenney converted by Jimmy Creighton who also added a penalty.

Droitwich started the second half at pace with a series of attacks that C&N did well to repel.

C&N then turned defence into attack with a fine run by Tom Baldwin that resulted in another try for Fenney.

Logan Lynch took over the kicking duties in the second half adding a long range penalty as well as converting a try by Ieuan Paske.

The match was rounded off with a final try by Joe Gammidge that sealed a well deserved bonus point victory.

The next league match is at home versus Evesham, on September 17, and will be sponsored by Unette.

The third team (pictured, above) continued their winning start to the season with a fine 54-17 victory versus Bury.

This was a strong performance against a well drilled and tenacious Bury side.

Bury held an early lead of 12-7 before C&N clicked into gear to run out convincing winners with tries from Vanstone
(3), Harper (2), Latham, New and Cowap.

Vanstone landed 7 conversions.

(Image courtesy of C&N RUFC)

