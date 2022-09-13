1 day ago
Nantwich traders say lack of car parking space is hurting business
1 day ago
Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold to step down temporarily
2 days ago
Tributes for Nantwich Town councillor Philip Staley who has died aged 76
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP delivers Queen tribute in House of Commons
2 days ago
Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire pays tribute to the Queen
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town U18s beaten 4-5 by Wythenshawe Amateurs

in Football / Sport September 13, 2022
Pre-match - one minute silence in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II (1)

Nantwich Town U18 lost a high-scoring clash with Wythenshawe Amateurs U18 in the FA Youth Cup First Round Qualifying at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.

Before kick-off, Dabbers captain Riley Capewell placed a wreath in the centre circle in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96.

The wreath contained 70 poppies to represent Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

The wreath laying was followed by a one-minute silence and players wore black armbands.

A pulsating Youth Cup fixture finished with the visitors progressing into the next round.

First-half - first Wythenshawe Amateurs goal (1)

The Dabbers showed some great fight and desire at times but unfortunately, they didn’t have enough to get over the line.

Nantwich Town U18: George Billingham, Thomas Horton, Callum Craven, Kian O’Neil, Riley Capewell (captain), Kieran Prestwich, Haruto Greenland, Samuel Taylor, Lewis Martin, Archie Angles, Dorian Jedrzejczyk. Subs: Ellis Wright, Martin Lloyd, Matthew Simcock, Tom Brooks, Bradley Gibson, Joseph Armstrong, Lewis Platt.

Wythenshawe Amateurs U18: Salvador Ray, Sami El Hassan, Josh Powell, Sikandar Ali Choudhry, Harley Monaghan, Danny Husselbee, Charlie Triner, Benjamin Ifield, Ethan Adamson, Jacob Monks, Luca Granelli. Subs: Thomas Wilson, Xavier Jasper, Harry Smith, Liam Woodrow.

(Images by Jonathan White)

Second-half - Wythenshawe Amateurs win the ball (1)

Second-half - players fight for the ball v Wythenshawe

Second-half - Dabbers eye the ball under pressure v Wythenshawe

First-half - players fight for the ball (2) (1)

First-half - Dabbers look to win the ball v Wythenshawe

Pre-match - Dabbers captain Riley Capewell places a wreath in the centre circle in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.