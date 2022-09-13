Nantwich Town U18s beaten 4-5 by Wythenshawe Amateurs

Nantwich Town U18 lost a high-scoring clash with Wythenshawe Amateurs U18 in the FA Youth Cup First Round Qualifying at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
Before kick-off, Dabbers captain Riley Capewell placed a wreath in the centre circle in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96.
The wreath contained 70 poppies to represent Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.
The wreath laying was followed by a one-minute silence and players wore black armbands.
A pulsating Youth Cup fixture finished with the visitors progressing into the next round.
The Dabbers showed some great fight and desire at times but unfortunately, they didn’t have enough to get over the line.
Nantwich Town U18: George Billingham, Thomas Horton, Callum Craven, Kian O’Neil, Riley Capewell (captain), Kieran Prestwich, Haruto Greenland, Samuel Taylor, Lewis Martin, Archie Angles, Dorian Jedrzejczyk. Subs: Ellis Wright, Martin Lloyd, Matthew Simcock, Tom Brooks, Bradley Gibson, Joseph Armstrong, Lewis Platt.
Wythenshawe Amateurs U18: Salvador Ray, Sami El Hassan, Josh Powell, Sikandar Ali Choudhry, Harley Monaghan, Danny Husselbee, Charlie Triner, Benjamin Ifield, Ethan Adamson, Jacob Monks, Luca Granelli. Subs: Thomas Wilson, Xavier Jasper, Harry Smith, Liam Woodrow.
(Images by Jonathan White)
