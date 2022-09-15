Fire crews called to boat fire on canal in Nantwich

Fire crews tackled a blaze which broke out on a canal barge on the Shropshire Union Canal in Nantwich.

The fire happened at around 9.45pm last night (September 14) on the canal off Chester Road in Acton.

Five appliances, a boat and an aerial appliance from Nantwich, Crewe, Powey Lane and Chester all attended the scene.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus boarded the boat with a hose reel jet to locate the fire, which they found was in the engine compartment.

A dry powder extinguisher was used to put it out.

Gas and electric supplies were isolated and the engine bay was inspected with a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no hotspots.

It’s not clear how the fire started. It’s thought there were no injuries.