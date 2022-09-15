4 hours ago
Fire crews called to boat fire on canal in Nantwich
Two men arrested after aggravated burglary at Wistaston home
Cheshire East Council to halt some services for Queen's state funeral
Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II on Barony Park in Nantwich
Anger as more Nantwich drivers fined despite paying for car park
in Human Interest / Incident / News September 15, 2022
flat fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (3) (1)

Fire crews tackled a blaze which broke out on a canal barge on the Shropshire Union Canal in Nantwich.

The fire happened at around 9.45pm last night (September 14) on the canal off Chester Road in Acton.

Five appliances, a boat and an aerial appliance from Nantwich, Crewe, Powey Lane and Chester all attended the scene.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus boarded the boat with a hose reel jet to locate the fire, which they found was in the engine compartment.

A dry powder extinguisher was used to put it out.

Gas and electric supplies were isolated and the engine bay was inspected with a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no hotspots.

It’s not clear how the fire started. It’s thought there were no injuries.

