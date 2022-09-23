Words and Music Festival set for return to Nantwich

The 15th Words And Music Festival is returning to Nantwich bringing with it internationally acclaimed musicians, bands and poets.

The festival, which first launched in 2008, will run at various venues around the town from October 10 to 16.

It will welcome a star-studded bill, which organisers say is their most varied yet.

That includes top comedian Rich Hall, known to millions for his TV appearances on “Q.I” “Have I Got News For You?”, “Never Mind The Buzzcocks” and more.

Hall brings his one-man show and famously deadpan wit to the Civic Hall for a lunchtime gig on Saturday October 15.

Chart-topping Liverpudlian indie band “Space” will be performing in Friday October 14 in the Civic Hall.

They secured their place in the nation’s hearts with hits including “The Female Of The Species” and “Neighbourhood”.

World famous folk duo “Show Of Hands” will grace the Civic Hall on Sunday October 16 to close the festival.

And earlier in the week there are performances at The Crown Ballroom from comedian Elvis McGonagall and singer songwriter Kathryn Williams.

Superstar duo Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke will be in town for a special performance with a string quartet in St Mary’s Church on Thursday October 13.

And there are also free events at Ebenezer’s Bar and The Red Cow during festival week.

Ed Douglas, leader of the team of local volunteers who drive the festival, said: “It’s great to welcome so many top names, encompassing so many styles of music and spoken word.

“Local people have made it clear how glad they are to see the festival back, and we’re always excited by the number of visitors from further afield who travel to Nantwich for the shows.”

In previous years audience members have travelled from Japan, Iceland, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France – as well as from all over the UK – to watch shows at Words And Music.

Tickets for all events are available at Nantwich Civic Hall Box Office (01270 628633) or online at the festival website wordsandmusicfestival.com

(Images courtesy of Words and Music Festival)