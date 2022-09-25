Nantwich Town slump to home defeat to fellow strugglers Whitby

Nantwich Town’s new managers did not enjoy their first outing as the Dabbers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Whitby Town.
The visitors had lost six and drawn of their opening seven matches so it looked a home banker for the Dabbers at the Swansway Stadium.
But a goal either side of half-time left the home fans feeling flat.
Before the game, Troy Bourne was presented with an for making 200 appearances for Nantwich. It was presented by Ian Garnett and Rob Woods from NTISA on the pitch.
Whitby started the more lively side and they deservedly took the lead on nine minutes.
Malik Dijksteel was allowed to turn on the edge of the box and he fired home.
Connor Heath had a long ranger deflected wide for Nantwich, before new signing Perry Bircumshaw shot straight at Shane Bland.
James Plant, a loanee signing from Port Vale, impressed in the first half down the right and his cross was met by AJ Leitch-Smith who acrobatically fired wide from 10 yards.
Matt Bell and Heath also had efforts well saved before the break.
The Dabbers started the second half brightly, but their work was undone when Whitby added a second on 57 minutes.
Green’s cross was met by Spellman and he headed home to put the visitors 2-0 up.
That goal took the wind from the Nantwich sails, and Whitby almost added a third when Day went through one on one but was denied by Dabbers stopper Gray.
Nantwich struggled to make chances and Whitby held on comfortably for their first win of the campaign.
The defeat leaves Nantwich in 18th place, and plenty of work for new managers Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
(Pics by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments