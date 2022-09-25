19 hours ago
Willaston primary school ends waste compound plan amid complaints
19 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to home defeat to fellow strugglers Whitby
3 days ago
Words and Music Festival set for return to Nantwich
3 days ago
Little Monsters at Calveley Primary win 50 David Walliams books
5 days ago
Cheshire East IT system cost more than double £11.8m budget, report reveals
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town slump to home defeat to fellow strugglers Whitby

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport September 25, 2022
First-half v Whitby - Connor Heath reacts to his powerful strike which was saved well by Whitby keeper Shane Bland (1)

Nantwich Town’s new managers did not enjoy their first outing as the Dabbers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Whitby Town.

The visitors had lost six and drawn of their opening seven matches so it looked a home banker for the Dabbers at the Swansway Stadium.

But a goal either side of half-time left the home fans feeling flat.

Before the game, Troy Bourne was presented with an for making 200 appearances for Nantwich. It was presented by Ian Garnett and Rob Woods from NTISA on the pitch.

Pre-match - congratulations to Troy Bourne on 200 appearances for Nantwich Town FC. Troy was presented with his award by Ian Garnett and Rob Woods from NTISA (1)
Troy Bourne makes 200 appearances for Nantwich Town FC. Troy was presented with his award by Ian Garnett and Rob Woods

Whitby started the more lively side and they deservedly took the lead on nine minutes.

Malik Dijksteel was allowed to turn on the edge of the box and he fired home.

Connor Heath had a long ranger deflected wide for Nantwich, before new signing Perry Bircumshaw shot straight at Shane Bland.

James Plant, a loanee signing from Port Vale, impressed in the first half down the right and his cross was met by AJ Leitch-Smith who acrobatically fired wide from 10 yards.

Second-half - Man of the Match on his debut James Plant on the ball (1)
Man of the Match on his debut James Plant

Matt Bell and Heath also had efforts well saved before the break.

The Dabbers started the second half brightly, but their work was undone when Whitby added a second on 57 minutes.

Green’s cross was met by Spellman and he headed home to put the visitors 2-0 up.

That goal took the wind from the Nantwich sails, and Whitby almost added a third when Day went through one on one but was denied by Dabbers stopper Gray.

Nantwich struggled to make chances and Whitby held on comfortably for their first win of the campaign.

The defeat leaves Nantwich in 18th place, and plenty of work for new managers Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

(Pics by Jonathan White)

First-half - Connor Heath's powerful left-footed strike is saved well by Whitby keeper Shane Bland (1)

First-half - Whitby Town celebrate their first goal (1)
Whitby Town celebrate their first goal
Pre-match - new Dabbers joint-manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher (1)
Joint-manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.