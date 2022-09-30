“Very Best in Stand Up” returns to Nantwich Civic for October show

“The Very Best In Stand Up” returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on October 7 with a line-up of some of the best, award-winning talent on the UK circuit.

Making his debut in Nantwich is Scottish funny man Ray Bradshaw.

He is a multi award-winning stand-up who was hand-picked to support John Bishop on his last arena tour and who has opened for Frankie Boyle on his last two UK tours.

His recent show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ was a huge success enjoying sell out runs both at home and in Australia.

This led to Ray being the first ever comedian to win a ‘Scottish Culture Award’.

Next up is Mike Newall, a Stockport lad, now based in Manchester.

Mike is a charming and laid-back comedian with well-crafted jokes and a wonderful dry delivery.

This is observational comedy at its best with razor-sharp timing combined with a keen sense of dark sarcasm.

He most recently appeared on Britain’s Got Talent where he impressed the judges so much that Simon Cowell said: “It was like an Oasis concert where the music ran out and Liam decides to tell a few jokes!”

Closing the show is a legend of the circuit Stephen Grant – one of the UK’s funniest, hardest working and most respected comedians.

Whether entertaining full-size theatres, voicing animations, warming up TV audiences, presenting radio shows or hosting corporate award nights Stephen never fails to pull in the laughs.

Stephen is a regular headliner at The Comedy Store in Leicester Square.

He possesses an energy and intellect which combined with his eight years in the corporate world make for a perfect experienced host and entertainer for any event.

Nantwich comedy fans might remember Stephen headlining the New Year’s Eve show a few years ago.

Compere in charge of the evening is Mark Olver.

Widely regarded as one of the best MC’s in the business, Mark is in huge demand to host shows all over the country.

His quick-fire wit and instant charm sees him regularly perform ‘in studio’ warm up for shows including ‘8 Out of Ten Cats’, ‘Taskmaster’ & ‘The Vicar of Dibley’.

A previous winner of Chortles ‘Best MC’ the audience is in safe hands with Mark at the helm.

Tickets are available from Nantwich Civic Hall and Seetickets.com

Visit civiccomedy.co.uk for table reservations and more info.