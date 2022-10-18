Nantwich Walking Football enjoys double celebration

Nantwich Walking Football has enjoyed a double celebration after securing new kits sponsored by Nantwich Television Centre and also finding a new home.
The new kits were launched with two friendly matches as Nantwich Over 60s played Neston Nomads and ran out 3-0 winners.
Nantwich Over 50s also secured a hard fought 2-1 victory against fellow Nantwich Walking Football players.
Steve Atkinson, of local independent retailer Nantwich Television Centre, said: “I really enjoy playing Walking Football each week.
“The club needed two new sets of kit to enable it to play in tournaments and I was more than happy for my business to help out.”
Nantwich Walking football has also settled into a new home at Crewe Vagrants Sports Club in Willaston.
They meet each Tuesday at 5pm for an hour long mixed session on the all weather pitch.
Walking Football is one of the fastest growing sports and is for both women and men. It is football at walking pace.
The game has no running on or off the ball, very little contact, and kick-ins instead of throw-ins.
It gives footballers a chance to rekindle their playing days and stay active.
Nantwich Walking Football has a growing membership but more female and male players of all abilities and ages are welcome.
Cost is £4 per session. Anyone interested can email [email protected] or turn up on Tuesday between 5pm-6pm.
(Photos courtesy of Pete Allcock – Nantwich Camera Club)
