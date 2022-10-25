Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich on November 4

The Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on November 4 featuring an international bill of talent.

Glenn Wool began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995.

He moved to London in 1998 and became an established star of the London comedy circuit before becoming a globally recognised name.

His TV credits include John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as appearances on The Green Room with Paul Provenza, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Russell Howard’s Good News and numerous other UK stand-up shows.

He also dominated the international comedy circuit, performing to huge crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town, Melbourne, Montreal, LA, New York, Auckland and Sydney.

Next up is Irish star Chris Kent.

Hailing from ‘The Rebel County’ (That’s Cork for anyone outside Ireland!), Chris gave up the day job as an electrician, to pursue his calling in comedy.

Having shared the stage with the likes of Bill Burr, Dylan Moran, David O’ Doherty, PJ Gallagher and Neil Delamare, Chris is now a household name, playing to large, sell out crowds in his home country.

The closing act is Carey Marx, a circuit favourite for years, mixing his own blend of dark humour with his mischievous and gleeful delivery.

His wilful disregard for the controversial and delicate is tempered by his ability to find joy in the most unexpected places.

This mix of edgy topics and playful gagsmithery can be seen at all the top clubs across the country with Marx regularly playing Jongleurs, Komedia and The Comedy Store and annually compering the largest festivals.

Carey has won awards at comedy festivals around the world as well as winning ‘Best Club Comic’ in the UK Chortle awards.

Hosting the evening is Kiwi improv king Sully O Sullivan.

Sully has been declared a highlight of the New Zealand International Comedy Festival by The NZ Herald, a highlight of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival by The Scotsman, featured on Australian TV’s ‘The Comedy Channel’, hosted a sellout stand-up tour of Croatia, won Canada’s annual ‘Improvaganza’ Tournament, and completed two UK national tours.

The show starts at 8.15pm. Tickets for the show are on sale at www.civiccomedy.co.uk and Nantwich Civic Hall.