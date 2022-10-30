Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal when a “Poppy Crown” was unveiled by the Nantwich Mayor, writes Jonathan White.

There are Poppy Appeal collection boxes in shops and pubs all over Nantwich.

Nantwich RBL members will be out every weekend on Nantwich town square with their gazebo and stall.

The Poppy Crown measures a metre wide and a metre tall, located on a plinth, and contains 400 handmade crocheted poppies.

It is positioned on a section of consecrated ground in front of St Mary’s Nantwich.

The Poppy Crown was put together by a team including local crafting groups and individuals, and members and friends of the RBL who built and assembled the framework and plinth.

The project was coordinated by Jan McKeown of Nantwich RBL. The Poppy Crown will be on display until week beginning November 14.

Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves officially unveiled the Poppy Crown with other dignitaries and those involved in its construction including Jan McKeown (Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich), Phil Reade (Chairman, Nantwich RBL), Cllr Arthur Moran, Tooran Patterson (Bridgemere WI), and Garry Timmins (Nantwich RBL Parade Marshal & Supermarket Poppy Collector Coordinator).

The Crown design was chosen in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following her death in September.

Jan McKeown, Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich, said: “Whilst I put the Poppy Crown together, I had a lot of help from both the Royal British Legion and the crafters of Nantwich.

“The framework and plinth were made by RBL members and the poppies by the many crafters in Nantwich along with some from the WI.

“I am so pleased everyone likes it, as it is in part our tribute to our patron of 52 years and WW2 veteran, QEII, and for the launch of the Appeal.”

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich RBL, said: “I couldn’t think of a more appropriate display this year – a tribute to our late Majesty and Patron, incorporating this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“I would also like to congratulate all those who designed, made, and decorated it.”

Nantwich RBL is engaging with a number of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club each month at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street.

The branch, along with Nantwich Town Council, also organises annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintain strong links with other ex-Service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities.

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page or website.