12 hours ago
Couple to leave The Railway Hotel in Nantwich after 30 years
15 hours ago
Nantwich Town’s miserable run continues with Ashton defeat
19 hours ago
Stunning Poppy Crown unveiled to launches Nantwich Poppy Appeal
4 days ago
Beam Street re-surfacing delayed until 2023, Cheshire East confirms
4 days ago
Busy A529 shut between Hatherton and Nantwich after lorry crash
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Stunning Poppy Crown unveiled to launches Nantwich Poppy Appeal

in Charity news / Human Interest / News October 30, 2022
Poppy Crown - Nantwich Mayor Councillor Peter Groves (in robe) with dignitaries and some of the people involved in the construction (1)

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal when a “Poppy Crown” was unveiled by the Nantwich Mayor, writes Jonathan White.

There are Poppy Appeal collection boxes in shops and pubs all over Nantwich.

Nantwich RBL members will be out every weekend on Nantwich town square with their gazebo and stall.

The Poppy Crown measures a metre wide and a metre tall, located on a plinth, and contains 400 handmade crocheted poppies.

It is positioned on a section of consecrated ground in front of St Mary’s Nantwich.

The Poppy Crown was put together by a team including local crafting groups and individuals, and members and friends of the RBL who built and assembled the framework and plinth.

The project was coordinated by Jan McKeown of Nantwich RBL. The Poppy Crown will be on display until week beginning November 14.

Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves officially unveiled the Poppy Crown with other dignitaries and those involved in its construction including Jan McKeown (Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich), Phil Reade (Chairman, Nantwich RBL), Cllr Arthur Moran, Tooran Patterson (Bridgemere WI), and Garry Timmins (Nantwich RBL Parade Marshal & Supermarket Poppy Collector Coordinator).

Poppy Crown in Nantwich
Poppy Crown in Nantwich

The Crown design was chosen in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following her death in September.

Jan McKeown, Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich, said: “Whilst I put the Poppy Crown together, I had a lot of help from both the Royal British Legion and the crafters of Nantwich.

“The framework and plinth were made by RBL members and the poppies by the many crafters in Nantwich along with some from the WI.

“I am so pleased everyone likes it, as it is in part our tribute to our patron of 52 years and WW2 veteran, QEII, and for the launch of the Appeal.”

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich RBL, said: “I couldn’t think of a more appropriate display this year – a tribute to our late Majesty and Patron, incorporating this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“I would also like to congratulate all those who designed, made, and decorated it.”

Nantwich RBL is engaging with a number of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club each month at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street.

The branch, along with Nantwich Town Council, also organises annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintain strong links with other ex-Service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities.

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page or website.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.