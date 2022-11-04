11 hours ago
Nantwich Mayor invites children to design Christmas card

in Human Interest / News November 4, 2022
2014 Winning Christmas Card (1)

The Mayor of Nantwich is on the search to find a budding young artist to design this year’s Christmas card!

Cllr Peter Groves is inviting young residents and pupils of Nantwich, under the age of 16, to come up with a design along the theme of ‘Christmas in Nantwich’.

The winning design will feature on the official card sent out by the Mayor this Christmas to many dignitaries, community groups and individuals across the area.

The lucky winner and two runners up will also receive some goodies courtesy of Morrisons Nantwich.

Mayor Cllr Groves said: “I know in the past this competition has been so popular with our younger residents and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Christmas in Nantwich means to the younger generation of the town.

“It’s also the perfect opportunity to see what talent we have.

“I’m sure we’ll have some fantastic designs, but I find it so difficult to choose just one winner!”

Designs must be submitted in A4 size, landscape or portrait, but must be the entrant’s own original work and we want you to use your imagination.

Entries should be sent to: Sheryl Birtles, Nantwich Town Council, Nantwich Civic Hall, Market Street, Nantwich, CW5 5DG and the closing date is Monday November 14.

Entrants should put their name, age, address, contact number and name of their school on the back of the entry.

