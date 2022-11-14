Crewe & Nantwich Ladies play England Women’s Deaf team

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Ladies welcomed the England Women’s Deaf (EDRU) team to Nantwich, just hours after watching the England Red Roses narrowly beaten in the World Cup Final!

The fixture at the Vagrants was part of The Women’s deaf squad’s lead up to some international fixtures and the defence of their world 7s title in Argentina next April.

A large crowd attended the match at the club in Willaston and it was a well contested game with Crewe and Nantwich winning 15-12.

England had a very strong forward pack and opened the scoring with a try to take a 5-0 lead.

Crewe replied with a try by Ellen McGuiness to make it 5-5.

England again went ahead with a converted try 12-5. At this stage, in what was a very physical encounter, Crewe’s defence being fully stretched.

However, some heroic tackling kept EDRU at bay and the hosts staged a comeback with a try by Brogan Evans which narrowed the gap to 10-12.

Crewe’s backs then found more space out wide with Ellen McGuinness running in for the match winning try 15-12.

The afternoon was a great advertisement for ladies rugby.

Crewe and Nantwich run a Ladies 1st team, a development squad and three girls’ teams at age group level.

If any ladies or girls would like to try playing or watching rugby at Crewe and Nantwich then contact the club.