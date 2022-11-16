Nantwich firm Joseph Heler buys Cheshire Cheese Company

Nantwich firm Joseph Heler has acquired Macclesfield-based Cheshire Cheese Company from Simon Spurrell – who Boris Johnson labelled “that annoying cheese man”.

Mr Spurrell said he sold his business in a bid to succeed in the EU despite Brexit halting his plans after endless paper and extra costs.

His Cheshire Cheese Company (CCC) will now be a brand owned by fellow family run producer, Joseph Heler, based in Hatherton near Nantwich.

Mr Spurrell was left with a £250,000 hole in his export trade with Europe because extra paperwork, including health certificates for each consignment of cheese, were mandatory under EU rules.

But under the new rules each parcel of cheese needs to be accompanied by a health certificate costing £180, making low-value sales unviable.

Now it will become one of Joseph Heler’s flagship brands alongside its low calorie, low fat cheese Eatlean.

Mr Spurrell will retain an equitable stake in the business and remains as managing director to steer the company forward.

All of its head office, production and warehouse staff will be retained while 14 additional full and part time jobs will be created on the back of this acquisition.

George Heler, group managing director of Joseph Heler, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Cheshire Cheese Company to the Heler Group.

“It has a fantastic product and has worked hard to grow a loyal following across the UK.

“Cheshire Cheese Company’s wealth of experience and expertise will provide plentiful synergies which is very exciting.

“Together, we’re confident we can extend its reach across the UK and Europe.”

Mr Spurrell added: “This strategic alliance has come at a very important time for the business.

“Post Brexit legislation meant our plans to operate in mainland Europe were halted – this arrangement will see us able to grow with increased production and fulfilment capacity and a worldwide reach.”