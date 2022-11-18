Nantwich in Bloom team receive awards from town council

Green-fingered volunteers for Nantwich in Bloom were honoured at a Nantwich Town Council presentation last night (November 17).

Councillors applauded the team after they scooped another North West in Bloom Gold medal at the recent awards ceremony in Bolton.

Long-standing member Tom Deans, who has dedicated more than 30 years voluntary service to Nantwich In Bloom, also scooped an “Outstanding Service” award at the same ceremony.

In Bloom judges visited the town in August as part of the annual competition, and were shown around the town and its floral displays, the orchard, Coed Wen, the railway station and allotment.

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Peter Groves presented the two certificates to Sue Sherwood (pictured above), who runs the team, and to Tom Deans at the council meeting at Nantwich Civic Hall last night (November 17).

Cllr Groves said: “Each year our wonderful team of volunteers give up many hours of their own time to plan, grow, plant, water, care for and maintain many of the beautiful displays in and around the town.

“And without their help our town certainly wouldn’t be as attractive as it is.

“Tom is a horticultural expert, who has shared his wealth of knowledge to support and encourage others and has been essential to the success of Nantwich In Bloom.”

Sue Sherwood, chair of Nantwich in Bloom, said: “We would not have achieved our 12th successive in Bloom award without the hard work of our volunteers throughout the year.

“We endured a hot and dry summer this year which required endless watering done at the right time of the day!

“We’d like to thank the town council, ANSA and Des Evans who waters all our hanging baskets for all their support.

“And we’d like to thank the Mayor, town councillors and deputy clerk Sheryl who made the judges feel so welcome on the day.

“Tom’s award in recognition of this service is richly deserved. And we always welcome new volunteers to Nantwich in Bloom!”

