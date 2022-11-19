Thousands enjoy Nantwich Christmas lights switch on

Thousands of people packed into Nantwich town centre for the traditional Nantwich Christmas lights switch on, writes Jonathan White.

The event in the town square last night (November 18) was organised by Nantwich Town Council.

Local community radio station The Cat 107.9 FM compered from 3pm, which included live performances on a stage from talented local singer Marc Gallagher and award-winning Oasis tribute band Oasish.

Despite a power cut part way through their set, Oasish finished their performance with a rendition of Champagne Supernova to an appreciative crowd.

Prior to the switch on at 7.20pm, Mayor of Nantwich Councillor Peter Groves thanked the sponsors, organisers and everyone who attended for supporting the event.

He said: “I am delighted to be here tonight which every year is one of the highlights of the town’s calendar and the best place to be to start the towns countdown to Christmas.

“Nantwich has had a very successful year with the return to many of our loved events and it has been great to see the town so busy again.

“Before we switch on the lights, I would like to say a particular thank to the sponsor of the Christmas tree, David Pritchard from Applewood Independent, without whose generosity it wouldn’t take place.

“We also mustn’t forget Nigel and Roger who spend countless hours in all weathers and often throughout the night putting up the wonderful decorations with a sincere thank you to you, and also to David Thomas and the rest of the team who make this event possible.”

Father Christmas also made an appearance with a baby ‘reindeer’.

A countdown ensued before the Applewood Independent Christmas Tree and the town’s Christmas lights were turned on by the Mayor, David Pritchard (Applewood Independent), Devlin Hobson (Nantwich Town Crier), and two young children – Lida and Sasha – from Ukraine.

St Mary’s Nantwich was beautifully lit up in different colours inside the church with visitors invited to enter and enjoy the lights.

Refreshments were available from stalls and the Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge.

There was also a festive market from noon onwards selling a selection of gifts, treats and food, setting a festive scene along Churchyardside.