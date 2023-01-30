CEC secures Government funds for clean air campaign

CEC bosses say they have secured Government funding to step up its “Show the air you care” campaign.

It targets vehicle engine idling and wood burning stoves in the borough.

The UK Clean Air Strategy 2019 pinpoints traffic and road transport as a major contributor to greenhouse gases and poor air quality.

Reducing emissions is key in meeting the government’s environment and public health objectives.

The council wants drivers to play their part by cutting out unnecessary vehicle idling to reduce air pollution and minimise risks to children and adults.

It also targets outdated, non-compliant wood-burning stoves, urging residents and businesses to follow to reduce the use of harmful fuels used in stoves and on open fires.

As part of he campaign, the council is distributing leaflets to every household, which it says has no cost to the council or council taxpayers.

The “Show the air you care” campaign also supports initiatives like promoting active travel, encouraging more to use public transport, to cycle, walk, or switch to electric or hybrid vehicles, to improve air quality.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council’s chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “The council is strongly focused on improving air quality by reducing harmful emissions and that includes doing what we can to promote clean air, cutting greenhouse gases and becoming a carbon neutral council and borough.

“We would like our residents to review the leaflet and take on board the information around the right fuels to burn at home and the importance of minimising vehicle engine idling.

“Over the coming months residents will also see vehicle idling information on the back of pay and display car parking tickets and anti-idling signage around the borough.”

To Find out more about the council’s vehicle idling campaign and domestic burning of harmful materials here