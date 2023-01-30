LETTER: Parking charges in Cheshire East is “absolute scandal”

Dear Editor,

Labour run Cheshire East plans to increase parking charges in Crewe by a whopping 10%.

Instead of £1.20 for two hours it will be £1.32. Crewe is the biggest but the most economically and socially deprived town in Cheshire East.

Despite that, Crewe residents have always paid the highest parking fees in Cheshire East.

And to make matters even worse, in NINE other towns in the Borough, (Sandbach, Alsager, Middlewich, Handforth, Prestbury, Poynton, Bollington, Disley and Holmes Chapel) motorists pay NOTHING to park, and NEVER have.

In the last 10 years, Crewe’s motorists have paid a massive £8 MILLION in car parking fees whilst NINE other towns in Cheshire East have not paid a penny.

Now to add insult to injury Labour run Cheshire East want to hike the parking charges yet again, by a huge 10%.

This absolute scandal has gone on for 14 years and needs to brought to an end immediately.

Crewe’s Labour councillors have done nothing to reduce car parking charges in the town, even though Labour have led the council since 2019.

In fact Labour has been as bad as the Tories for putting up car park charges in Crewe every year.

Crewe town centre has been in a sad spiral of decline for many years and these latest increases will further accelerate the sorry, decreasing appeal of the town centre.

‘Putting Crewe First’ says that Crewe’s car parks should be transferred to Crewe Town Council.

Then the Town Council could decide to scrap parking charges and then Crewe could compete on a level playing field with the other towns in Cheshire East.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Candidate

Crewe North

Putting Crewe First