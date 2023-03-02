Stapeley youngster runs 28 miles for Ukraine

An eight-year-old from Stapeley ran a mile every day in February to help raise funds for families in the Ukraine war.

William Metcalfe grew increasingly concerned for the people of Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approached.

The Pear Tree primary pupil asked his mum and dad what he could do to help.

And they conceived the idea of a Just Giving fundraising page so William agreed to do what he does best – running!

So he ran one mile every day for the month of February.

He even continued the challenge in France where he was for half term staying with his grandfather.

Sponsorship has already passed the £500 mark, plus Gift Aid and the money has come from local sponsors as well as from Ireland, France and Switzerland.

Proud Mum Alexandra said: “I am pleased to say he has completed his aim, running in the morning and evening, through rain, and freezing conditions.

“I’d be lying if I said it was all easy and there was no whingeing and at times I thought he might throw in the towel.

“But he has persevered, saying he wasn’t going to give up and the people of Ukraine needed him to finish his task!”

William developed his running at the weekly Parkrun in Queen’s Park, Crewe and is also a keen member of 41st South West Cheshire (Stapeley) Cubs and Crewe & Nantwich RUFC.

The popular pupil, who has two younger brothers, also received sponsorship and support from Staff and pupils at Pear Tree.

You can support him too at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-metcalfe3?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=mark-metcalfe3&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=59237705c07942e696998f9164ef2e97