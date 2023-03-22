Former Nantwich Town coach and Premier League player Gary Taylor-Fletcher has been appointed new manager of AFC Crewe.
Taylor-Fletcher, who played for nearly two decades at league clubs like Blackpool, Leicester City, and Huddersfield Town, joins AFC Crewe in the 14th tier of English football.
During his playing career, he scored more than 100 goals and helped Blackpool to the Premier League in 2010.
He worked as head coach at Nantwich Town alongside manager Ritchie Sutton until the duo were sacked last month.
AFC Crewe has recently been taken over by Nufan – an organisation that sees fans “reclaiming the game they love” at amateur level.
There are currently more than 1,300 members from across the globe and board members get to vote on all aspects of the club including the manager, kits, sponsorship opportunities and financial decisions.
90% of AFC Crewe members voted for Taylor-Fletcher to become involved with 76% wanting him as manager immediately.
Taylor-Fletcher said: “Really looking forward to the challenge of building something from the ground upwards and delighted to have the backing of the co-chairman and the Nufan board.
“Having experienced management for the last 3/4 years and seeing how the game is going it was a project which I have been looking for to build and leave a lasting mark on a club.
“During my playing career I started off in non league and starting off I had to sometimes take a step back in order to move forwards, with a great relationship with each club’s fan base.
“I want to help AFC Crewe move forward and progress in the right way, which I know is what the Nufan board members want and demand.”
Liam Bond and Gareth Jones, Co-Chairmen of AFC Crewe, said: “This is a monumental day for AFC Crewe.
“To have someone with the stature as Gary managing AFC Crewe speaks volumes about the project we’re building here.
“We’re proud to have Gary on board and we’re incredibly excited about the future of the club as a result.
“We’re extremely grateful for all our board members’ views when it comes to making such a big decision for the future of the club.
“Before this vote, as with every vote, a conversation was held where all board members could voice their opinion, to shape its overall direction.
“We would encourage anyone who is interested in owning part of a football club to sign up to be part of our fantastic journey.”
In August 2022, Nufan completed the takeover of AFC Crewe which is now 100% fan owned.
Recent Comments