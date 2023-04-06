Runners get up to speed at Nantwich 10 kilometre road race

Hundreds took place in the second annual “Nantwich 10k” road race to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, writes Jonathan White.

The race took more than 1,000 participants on a 10k (6.2 miles) loop on closed roads, starting and finishing close to Nantwich town square.

The route was the same as last year, other than starting and finishing closer to the town centre.

Each finisher received a specially designed medal and a goodie bag. Runners also received a chipped time.

There were cash prizes for the top three male and female finishers and age-category awards:

1st male = James Straw (LWAC), 31:09. Cash Prize £200.2nd male = Adam Jones (Eryri Harriers), 31:57. Cash Prize £100.3rd male = Cameron Hannon (St. Helens Striders), 33:07. Cash Prize £50.

1st female = Carla Davies (Preston Harriers), 35:16. Cash Prize £200.2nd female = Sarah Hunter (Ackworth Road Runners), 36:06. Cash Prize £100.3rd female = Amie Bagnall (Cheshire Dragons), 37:27. Cash Prize £50.

Nantwich Running Club supported the event with a team of volunteers.

The event partners were The Nantwich Clinic, HSW Solicitors, Houston & Sons Ltd, and Webb House Furnishers.

The inaugural Nantwich 10k road race last year was organised by Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club.

This year it was organised by Run Through, who are supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Mike said: “Run Through delivered a truly memorable and well organised event this year.

“There was an excellent turnout of runners and more than 40 members of Nantwich Running Club did a great job by supporting the event as Marshalls, Pacers and at the Event Village.”

Nantwich Running Club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in groups of ten people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

(All images courtesy of Jonathan White)