Town square bike yobs are being hunted, say Nantwich police

Police say they are on the hunt for young yobs who have terrorised families on Nantwich town square over the past few weeks.

But officers say they need more people to lodge official reports to provide more evidence.

A number of youths wearing balaclavas have been riding bikes across the square, intimidating and abusing pedestrians young and old.

They have also been vandalising flower beds, ripping up plants.

Lee Berry, PCSO for Nantwich town centre, told a town council meeting tonight (April 20) that they were “fully aware” of the incidents and complaints.

PCSO Berry said: “We’re received many emails from members of the public regarding this group of youths in the town centre causing issues riding bikes at people and intimidating people, and ripping up flowers.

“We’re well aware and using all the tools available to us, going into schools, and we are waiting for CCTV images from Cheshire East.

“When receive these we will study them and find out who these individuals are.

“It’s clearly unacceptable behaviour and we don’t want it in our town and we will act when we catch them.”

But PCSO Berry urged more people to log official reports about specific incidents on the Cheshire Police website.

“Community Facebook pages are good, but we need actual evidence because we don’t see these Facebook posts.

“If people can log them as official incidents these will be allocated to officers and we can act.”

Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves said some residents were being put off reporting because of Cheshire Police’s 101 phone system.

“We’ve had quite a lot of people making the point to use about youths in balaclavas on bikes intimidating people.

“But now the town’s police station is closed, they are struggling to report it because when they ring 101 they are on hold for 30 or 409 minutes and they give up.

“What we have consistently said to senior officers is that people should have the ability to make a report and we need to see the 101 service improved.”

PCSO Berry said officers at local level understood the frustrations with the police station helpdesk being closed.

“Most will use the online service where you can just click on ‘reports’ tab and send it through,” he added.

“Once that’s sent it will be designated to officers.”

Officers said they have had one or two residents knocking on the police station windows at the Beam Street building.

“Nothing beats that face to face contact, we want to speak to people, and from my side the station help desk needs to be re-opened.”

Cllr John Statham asked officers when residents who witness incidents should ring 999 rather than 101.

Officers replied: “If someone is being injured or it looks imminent, then call 999.”

One resident at the meeting asked if someone knocking on the police station window knowing officers were in there would be treated as a “nuisance”.

“Not at all, and we would always go out to see what the issue was,” officers replied.

But residents are encouraged to report any incidents or crimes officially so it could be logged and allocated properly.