Most of us adore shoes, from Converse to sneakers to our favorite gym or running shoes. It makes no difference whether they’re Nike or Adidas.

Many of us are kick collectors, regardless of the type or brand, and we can amass many of them in our closets.

We realize we may have too many kicks sooner than later.

That’s when we know it’s time to put our foot down on the buying (pun intended). Even the most expensive shoes will occasionally break.

The leather soles wear away, the straps fall off, and they look frayed, especially if they are not worn for an extended period. That’s no reason to bin all of them.

It could lead to a pile of shoes sitting in the trash for over five years. And we’re all trying to be more eco-friendly-conscious, right?

Here are three planet-friendly things you can do instead of throwing out those old shoes.

Upcycle, Revamp, Re-Purpose

Upcycling is the way to go if you enjoy re-purposing items.

It’s easy to do this when it’s torn, lost its shine, or needs a total makeover.

For instance, if the heel of your sneaker is weak or torn, you could use a strong, flexible glue to bond the materials and patch them up.

Many strong and flexible shoe glues are out there to help you get the work done.

From liquid sealants to all-purpose sixty-second glues, just make sure you choose the one that can get your much-loved shoes back to life in just a few seconds.

If the paint is becoming an eyesore, there are durable, cost-effective shoe paints that could give your Jordans another good year.

With a complete makeover, you can re-purpose old shoes into something completely different. If your Nikes are too worn to be repaired or decorated, fill them with soil and add any plant you want.

Here’s something extra for boot lovers. You could make stitched pillows or a traveler’s journal if you have many leather shoes or boots.

Or you could hang old boots in trees to create new homes for birds.

Donate Your Old Shoes

Another thing you could do with old, beat-up shoes is to give them away. This may seem obvious, but it is more technical than you can imagine.

Repairing shoes and old technology is vital for consumers who are climate-conscious, and donating old items or possessions means the new owner might be able to repair it to working order.

Make sure you thoroughly inspect the shoes before dropping them off. For instance, if they still need a sole, look too bad to be worn, or have holes, chances are any thrift store will discard them.

In other words, do not donate trash!

The simplest way is not to donate shoes you can’t imagine a loved one wearing.

If the boots require a miracle to be functional, don’t turn them over to a charity organization, NGO, or thrift store.

If your boots are very old but have youth left in them, glam them up before donating them so organizations can find a new owner more easily.

Recycle Old Shoes

What do you do with old shoes that can’t be donated, upcycled, or re-purposed? You give them another chance with recycling!

The best place to start is to ask the shoe manufacturer if they have a return-and-recycle program.

Giving the shoe to the brand directly provides the pair with the best chance of being recycled efficiently and possibly into a new pair of shoes.

Recycling old shoes is healthier than trashing them because many sneaker products are not eco-friendly.

You know the saying, “making the most of what you already have is the most sustainable thing you can do.”

Upcycling, donating, and even recycling is hardly time-consuming.

And re-purposing helps a ton with bringing fresh perspectives.