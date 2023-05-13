Nantwich groups honoured in Salt of the Earth awards

Nantwich organisations and individuals were honoured at the town council Mayor’s Salt of the Earth Awards last night (May 12).

People voted across a range of categories including community volunteer, outstanding organisation, business support in the community, inspiring individual, and young achiever (Under 18).

Among the winners were Finley Scott and Anna Polonska in the Young Achiever Award.

Anna came to Nantwich from war-torn Ukraine and is already giving up many hours to volunteer at Nantwich Riding for the Disabled.

Finley, who has cerebral palsy, plays football and fundraises for others and campaigns for disability rights.

Mike Stevens and John Broomhall won the Inspiring Individual Award.

John is known for his voluntary work with Nantwich Agricultural Society where he is active Director and was awarded an MBE for his contributions. He has been Chair of Nantwich Club since 1978 and has recently been successful in fundraising for two defibrillators for the town.

Mike set up and spearheading the popular Nantwich Running Club, which now has more than 450 members that is inclusive to all, without competitiveness.

Outstanding Organisation also had joint winners in Sustainable Nantwich and Insights Bereavement Listening Service.

Insights Bereavement Listening Service have welcomed over 140 referrals. Its volunteers started offering one-to-one support for those experiencing distress from bereavement, but quickly expanded to offer weekly friendship groups.

Sustainable Nantwich is a voluntary group who work hard to encourage Nantwich’s businesses and residents to do their bit for the planet.

In the Supporting Sports in Community award, it was won by Nantwich Cricket Club.

The team celebrates their 175th anniversary and continue to grow from strength to strength, running three teams on a Saturday, one a Sunday, two ladies teams, and boys and girls cricket from the age of six, now with over 130 young cricketers.

The Community Volunteer Award went to three people from Nantwich Litter Group.

Elizabeth Crabtree, Eric Davidson and Patrick Robinson spend endless hours collecting litter from our streets, collectively bagging over 1000 large sacks of litter over the past few years.

Patrick is the founder of the group and co-ordinates group picks and raises much needed sponsorship for equipment.

And the Business Support in Community award went to Butters John Bee.

They have been heavily backing Nantwich branch manager Gary Fear, who alongside friend David Perry, have been supporting those in need in Ukraine.

The duo has raised in excess of £30,000 from the Nantwich Community and made five trips to Ukraine to deliver much needed supplies.

And a special Nantwich Town Council Mayor’s Recognition Award went to Deb Lindop, a local community development officer.

Mayor Cllr Peter Groves said: “I would like to firstly congratulate those collecting awards, your commitment to the community is so greatly appreciated by many and we are very lucky to have such fantastic individuals in our town.

“During my time as Mayor, I have met so many inspiring people and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who made nominations, those who sadly didn’t get the chance to pick up an award this evening and every single volunteer and organisation in the town who make it the wonderful place it is.”

Newly elected town councillor Anna Burton paid tribute to the “Salt of the Earth” community volunteers.

She said it was the community service exhibited by volunteers that inspired her to become a councillor.

She said: “I have been massively impressed and inspired by the work of local community organisations in Nantwich, like Nantwich Buddies, Sustainable Nantwich, our youth organisations, the churches and the Foodbank.

“Ordinary people give up their time, energy, and often money, to make positive change, helping and supporting others because they care.”

Ms Burton, a Labour candidate, won seats on both Nantwich Town and Cheshire East Council in the May 4 local elections.