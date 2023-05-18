Nantwich councillors back “Flash” Meakin crowdfunded memorial

Nantwich town councillors have supported a plan to crowdfund a memorial to Michael “Flash” Meakin who died last month.

“Flash” was a well known and loved character in the town for more than 50 years, known as the man with the handcart collecting tin cans and scrap metal for recycling.

Thousands lined the streets in the town centre last Saturday for the 80-year-old’s funeral cortege from his home on Gerard Drive to St Anne’s Church.

Now the council is in discussion with Flash’s family about setting up a permanent memorial.

One idea being considered is a bench in the town centre, possibly made from scrap and recycled metal.

Town Council deputy clerk Sheryl Birtles said: “A lot of residents have requested that something should be done in hus memory.

“The plan is to create a Crowdfunding page to raise money to create a memorial for Flash.

“His family are in support of this and suggested that a bench could be a suitable item, possibly made from scrap metal with an artistic figure on it.

“Nantwich Partnership has said they would put some funds forward.

“Any additional funds raised would go towards the Change Changing Lives charity.”

Backing the idea, Cllr Arthur Moran said: “I used to see Flash almost every day as we lived on the same road.

“I would support this idea and would hope the people of Nantwich will contribute to it.”

Cllr Caroline Kirkham added: “We saw on Saturday how many came out for his funeral what an important character he was in the town.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of setting up the Crowd-funding page.