Stephanie Wedgwood elected new Mayor of Nantwich

The new Mayor of Nantwich Stephanie Wedgwood was sworn in at the town council in Nantwich Civic Hall tonight (May 18).

Cllr Wedgwood, born and bred in Nantwich, has taken over the chains as Mayor from Cllr Peter Groves.

Cllr Wedgwood, a mother of two who has worked in the NHS for almost 25 years, said she was “honoured and privileged” to accept the role.

Her husband Tony will be her Consort for her time in office until May 2024.

She is currently nurse in charge of the trauma theatre at Leighton Hospital and worked on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic.

Fellow Independent Cllr Arthur Moran told the council: “She was elected in 2019 and re-elected for the new Nantwich West ward this month.

“She has been passionate in her interest in the climate change group, as well as long time supporter of Nantwich Cricket Club.”

The new Mayor has selected three charities to fundraise for during her term in office, which are Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, Nantwich Foodbank and Cheshire Dogs Home.

Cllr Stuart Bostock was elected Deputy Mayor for 2023-24, despite six new Labour councillors abstaining from the vote to agree the appointment.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Groves presented cheques to four chosen causes which received thousands of pounds each.

These were the Insights Bereavement Listening Service, Nantwich Foodbank, Nantwich First Responders, and Nantwich Thursday Club.

Representatives from each organisation attended the meeting to be presented with a cheque from Cllr Groves.

He said: “It was an honour to be elected as Mayor and the year has flown by.

“I had a fantastic year representing the council at nearly 80 events, and it has been great to see the town back to its vibrant busy self after the difficulties of the Covid pandemic.

“It has been wonderful to meet so many people who go above and beyond to make Nantwich such a special place.

“I was humbled to celebrate with a handful of people in the community at the recent Salt of the Earth awards, and to see so many fantastic projects come to fruition.”