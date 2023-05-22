Nantwich financial planners achieve top rated mark

Staff at Nantwich firm Atherton and Associates Wealth Management Ltd have scooped top national status.

The company’s team of financial planners all individually achieved Top Rated Adviser status in the VouchedFor 2023 guide, as distributed by The Times.

The achievement is based on feedback from clients in a year where all advisers working for the Nantwich practice on Park Road reached the top rated guide.

Those successful employee include director Jamie Hull and his team of financial advisers Lauren Tudor, Rick Astbury and Richard Peddie.