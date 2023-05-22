36 mins ago
Planet Doughnut to close its Nantwich store
6 hours ago
87 residents without ID denied May 4 vote in Cheshire East
7 hours ago
Nantwich CC 1sts fall to third successive league defeat
13 hours ago
Cheshire officers work with KnifeSavers on life-saving training
4 days ago
Nantwich councillors back “Flash” Meakin crowdfunded memorial
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich financial planners achieve top rated mark

in Business May 22, 2023
VF Team - Atherton & Associates

Staff at Nantwich firm Atherton and Associates Wealth Management Ltd have scooped top national status.

The company’s team of financial planners all individually achieved Top Rated Adviser status in the VouchedFor 2023 guide, as distributed by The Times.

The achievement is based on feedback from clients in a year where all advisers working for the Nantwich practice on Park Road reached the top rated guide.

Those successful employee include director Jamie Hull and his team of financial advisers Lauren Tudor, Rick Astbury and Richard Peddie.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.