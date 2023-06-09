South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is getting out and about to meet businesses and offer practical support.

Traders in Crewe and Nantwich town centres have welcomed visits from the Chamber’s Business Advisor Richard Weilding as part of a new drive to meet business owners face-to-face on their premises.

The effort has already proved a life-saver to several shops and food outlets on Victoria Street in Crewe where the Chamber helped challenge rate increases of up to 150%.

Mr Weilding, a former bank manager, said: “Business rates are based on a property’s ‘rateable value’ and following a Government reassessment, there were some nasty surprises in store for several landmark local businesses.

“Assistance was offered in the form of transitional relief over five years to allow time to absorb the extra cost however a number of properties principally located on Victoria Street in Crewe were faced with hefty increases of up to 150%.

“This along with rising utility costs and the significant drop in town centre footfall threw into question their future plans.

“Cheshire East’s website advised appeal but past experience has shown this can take a considerable length of time, sometimes up to two years.

“The Chamber intervened on behalf of these individual cases. After an approach to our local MP and the Valuation Office Agency, the businesses received confirmation of a significant rate reduction within four weeks.

“Indeed all received reductions from their previous bills before the reassessment. We were delighted to help achieve this positive result on their behalf.”

Victoria Street fish and chip shop owner Michael Vernon was one of those facing a huge hike in business rates.

He said: “Crewe town centre footfall has dropped significantly making times hard for everyone.

“Yet my rateable value was set to rocket from £22,500 to £55,000.

“Thanks to the Chamber’s intervention, it’s now £13,600.

“This support has proved a life-saver to my business and I can’t thank Richard and the Chamber enough for their expertise and understanding.”

The Chamber, which has a Nantwich base on Hospital Street, has supported local business for more than 30 years.

Members benefit from access to HR, Legal, Health & Safety and Tax advice as well as a wide-range of networking and promotional opportunities.

Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “Our goal is to promote the economic growth of our members and in turn, the local community.

“Lobbying local and national government in the interests of South Cheshire is a large part of what we do but equally important is meeting Crewe and Nantwich businesses face-to-face.

“We’re taking time to visit them regularly to see how we can help on a practical basis.

“Nantwich is a bustling market town where the problems experienced by traders maybe different to Crewe but the message is the same. We are here to help if we can.”

For more on the Chamber and how it can support your business go to sccci.co.uk