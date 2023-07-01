Tough Mudder returns to Cholmondeley Castle in September

Tough Mudder North West returns to Cholmondeley Castle near Nantwich in September with a weekend full of challenges and surprises.

The event will take place on September 9-10 and up to 10,000 participants are expected to sign up and push themselves to the limits.

There will be multiple distances over the course of the weekend with a range of classic obstacles from icy plunges, huge net climbs right through to electrifying passages.

Event details and distances:

● Tough Mudder 5K: A classic, the course will host both newcomers and returning participants in an attempt to navigate across 13 menacing obstacles and concrete thick mud, making it a 5K like no other.

● Tough Mudder 10K: For whoever’s willing to back themselves, we’re challenging you to take on this monstrous 10K, containing 20 of its renowned obstacles.

● Tough Mudder 15K: Anyone who completes the penultimate challenge deserves a lot of respect. Veterans and newcomers willing to step up will face 30 obstacles across 15 long kilometres.

● Tough Mudder Infinity: An endurance experience like nothing else, same obstacles, same course, but for infinity. Mudders will test themselves in a bid to become the ultimate obstacle course runner.

● 1 Mile Lidl Mudder Adventure: The famous Lidl Mudder sets to challenge future obstacle course legends as kids of abilities will need to work hard as a team to conquer the one mile long mud bath, which is scattered with classic obstacles.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder, said: “We’re beyond excited to head back to Cheshire for another action packed weekend.

“It has always been a favourite of mine that always seems to test our entrants to the limit.

“Surrounded by the majestic Cholmondeley Castle, the stage will be set for a picture perfect, muddy weekend.”

For more information and to register, visit: https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/north-west/