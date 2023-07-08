Cheshire East Council is considering plans to close its headquarters in Sandbach and operate out of its offices at Crewe and Macclesfield, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council is also looking at proposals to move Macclesfield Library into the town hall.

All plans, outlined in a report to next week’s corporate policy committee meeting, are subject to consultation with staff and unions.

The report states: “Even before the impact of the Covid pandemic we had acknowledged that the corporate estate was not fully utilised, with office space occupied at an average of 50% capacity on a regular basis.

“Internal meetings were primarily face-to-face and often in several locations across the borough and beyond, which necessitated a high level of travel.

“These practices are not sustainable for a modern council with a diverse workforce delivering a range of council services committed to being carbon neutral by 2025.”

It says with more people working from home or hybrid working, much of the office space is no longer needed.

Already some decisions on existing buildings have been taken.

Cledford House in Middlewich is to be used for SEN provision and some of the offices at the Municipal Buildings are to be used to create a technical and digital innovation centre, although the main part of that Crewe building will still be used by the council.

The report states: “The policy direction is to retain accommodation in the north and south of the borough, whilst reducing overall costs.

“Consultation must take pace in advance of any further decision making to ensure views of potentially affected staff are taken into consideration.”

If the cost-cutting proposals go ahead, Delamere House in Crewe and Macclesfield Town Hall look set to become the main council buildings.

It is estimated it would cost £1.375m to make them fit for the new working model.

The proposals were first hinted at earlier in the year in the budget – although the possible cuts mentioned did not indicate Westfields could be closed.

As well as cutting costs, the council says using fewer buildings would benefit the environment.

Regarding the proposal to relocate Macclesfield Library, the report states: “A feasibility study is being considered regarding the relocation of Macclesfield Library to the nearby town hall.

“However, there is much to do before this could be presented for decision.”

The report is due to be discussed by the corporate policy committee, which meets at 10am on Tuesday (July 11) at Westfields.

Included among the recommendations are that the committee approves progressing talks with trade unions, employees, third parties and members on an option to close the Westfield offices and, in that event, relocate staff within other areas, subject to consultation.

Another recommendation is that the committee notes that feasibility work on the option to relocate Macclesfield Library to the town hall will continue and be subject to further reporting to the economy and growth committee prior to consultation.