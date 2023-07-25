Dear Editor,

Prior to Lockdown in March 2020, traffic was busy at rush hour throughout our area, Nantwich Road as an example etc.

Since we came out of the pandemic traffic queues have got much bigger, Nantwich Road from the B&Q roundabout to past Manor Road towards Nantwich are an example.

Edleston Road/Victoria Avenue traffic lights, past Tesco to the Municipal Building roundabout are a further few locations of large queues and delays.

No doubt it is the same in other parts of our area.

This is when it is said some people are still working from home.

Do you think CEC has altered the phasing of traffic lights to create build ups and thereby reduce air quality so they can introduce charges in the near future?

Yours

Chris Moorhouse

Wistaston