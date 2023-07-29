Members of the 38th Scouts on Davenport Avenue in Nantwich are to stage a fundraiser today (July 29) to help towards finding a new base.

The group aims to raise thousands towards a total of £300,000 needed to build a new headquarters.

They will be holding a raffle and tombola at Ravensfest which is being held at The Farmers Arms in Ravensmoor, Nantwich on 29th July.

Ravenfest will kick off at midday and will include live music from acts such as Dan Toft, Baxter, Tumblin’ Dice and Audiosonix.

There will also be children’s fair ride, bouncy castle and hook a duck, a display of bikes, cars and tractors, and an outdoor BBQ for refreshments.

Organisers of Ravensfest 2023 chose the 38th Scout West Cheshire Scout Group as their nominated charity this year.

The group’s current HQ on Davenport Avenue is over 50 years old and has been condemned.

Fundraising efforts had to be put on hold during the pandemic but are now in full swing.

Plans for the new building are being finalised and the full commercial cost is expected to be in the region of £300,000.

This figure is expected to be reduced by the support of local organisations, such as Reaseheath College.

So far, over £25,000 has been raised and Ravensfest will help push the efforts forward in securing grant funding to complete the project.

Duncan Batty, group chair, said: “We would like to thank all those that have generously donated items for Ravensfest including, but not limited to Mrs Darlingtons, Snugbury, Reaseheath College, Baker Wynne & Wilson, Gin Den, Westwood Ales Ltd, Cholmondeley Estates, Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre.

“When I returned to Nantwich four years ago, I was gobsmacked to find it was exactly the same building I stepped into over 50 years ago as a Cub Scout myself!”

We revealed in 2022 how the 38th Scout Group moved into a new temporary home at Reaseheath College while it prepared for demolition and rebuild of its Davenport Ave premises.

Reaseheath stepped in to help when it heard the group’s current headquarters, a 1940s timber building, was unfit for use and other temporary arrangements were separating the 50-strong members across different locations.

(Pic of 38th Scouts from February 2022)