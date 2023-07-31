264 cat cruelty complaints in Cheshire in 2022, says RSPCA

There were 264 cat cruelty complaints made in Cheshire last year, new figures from the RSPCA show.

And nationally, there were almost 18,000 cat cruelty complaints reported, with 1,726 logged as intentional harm incidents.

This is a 25% increase from 2021 when the number was 1,387.

The charity has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Cruelty cases peak in the summer with three reports made every single minute.

The cost-of-living crisis is thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“It is heart-breaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling – but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, burned, thrown around, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them.

“But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

Brett Witchalls, RSPCA chief inspector for Merseyside and Cheshire, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising.

“It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – the cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

“Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign,every donation will help animals.”

In one Cheshire incident, a black cat was left for dead in a sealed box next to a bin in Crewe last October.

The cat, between six to eight years old, was covered in her own faeces by the time she was rescued.

She was named Pumpkin and thankfully recovered from her ordeal after veterinary treatment.

RSPCA Crewe and Nantwich and District Branch cat rehoming coordinator, Mandy Hill, said: “This poor cat was found by a woman taking her rubbish out to the bin. She saw the box was moving and heard miaowing.

“Pumpkin was in a dreadful state and at first it was thought she might have broken her leg, but thankfully that isn’t the case.

“The women took her in and cleaned her up before taking her to the vets.

“But as she has a dog who is not cat-friendly she didn’t know what to do with her – fortunately she contacted the branch for help.”

The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty in England and Wales with a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams and a network of animal care centres and 140 branches providing rehabilitation to animal victims.