CEC bosses u-turn on crossing work on busy Nantwich road

CEC bosses are now set to carry out works to a busy zebra crossing where markings have worn out, despite initially saying it posed “no immediate risk”.

The u-turn comes after Nantwich News highlighted the concerns of resident Bill Pearson who was nearly hit a number of times bu vehicles seemingly unaware of the crossing.

Now works to re-mark the crossing on Station Road between the Railway Hotel and Chic Interiors will take place in 12 days, between August 21 and 25.

In a statement to Nantwich News today, a Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “While these road markings are still visible, we will be refreshing the lines between The Railway public house, Chic Interiors and the zebra crossing between Morrisons and Aldi.

“This will take place alongside footway works on Wellington Road.

“The work will begin on 21 August and continue until 25 August between the times of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

“The rail crossing will be closed during the period of the works.

“Temporary lights will be in use and there will be access for emergency vehicles, pedestrians, residents and businesses.”

We highlighted last week how Cheshire East Council had told Mr Pearson the worn out markings were “not causing an immediate safety issue”.

But four days later, the council has decided it will re-mark the crossing.

After their initial reply, Mr Pearson said: “I was rather shocked by their response – new road markings can be done relatively quickly these days. I fear that it’s just a matter of time before someone gets badly injured there.”

Details of traffic diversions during the works between Aug 21-25 can be viewed via: https://one.network/?tmi=GB27172801

Between 09:30 – 15:30 on those dates, Wellington Road will be closed between Railway Line to Station Road.

Pedestrian / Vehicular access for emergency vehicles / residents / commercial business / buses / pedestrians / cyclists dismount will be maintained.

The diversion is detailed here – https://one.network/?tmi=GB27172801

Diversion route on Audlem Road, Wellington Road, Pillory Street South, Park Road Roundabout, Station Road, Pratchitts Row, Hospital Street, London Road Roundabout, London Road, Newcastle Road, Elwood Way, Peter De Stapleigh Way.