New Nantwich Running Bear shop to host “The Track Mile” event

Staff at the new Running Bear store in Nantwich have organised “The Track Mile” event for charity.

The shop, which opened in the town in June, has proved a big hit and bosses are keen to organise a community event.

“The Track Mile” aims to give runners a chance to set or beat a new mile PB (personal best), and will take place at the Cumberland Arena in Crewe on Friday September 1.

Store manager Cat Marshall said: “Having enjoyed a mile event earlier in the summer, I’m inspired to organise something a bit different for the local running community.

“It’s a not for profit community event, with donations being made to The Joshua Tree charity, who support families affected by childhood cancer.

“You may be a regular track athlete or the first time since school days – but give it a go!”

Heats will start at 6.30pm, and those taking part will be notified of their heat time in advance.

There will be a number of heats between 6.30pm and 9.30pm based on predicted times. There will be no more than 20 in each heat.

Cat added: “The music will be blasting and there’ll be food and drink available so bring your friends and family to cheer you on as you go up against club mates, team mates and friends!

“We’ll have photographers on the course so get #RaceReady and practise those finish line smiles.

“This event will be chip timed via bibs and results will be sent directly to your mobile following your heat, so please ensure the mobile number you enter when signing up is correct.

“There will be a digital certificate that you can download from the results.

“There’ll be prizes available on the night for the fastest female and male athletes, plus lots of spot prizes along the way.

“Transforming Lives will donate £1 from every entry to The Joshua Tree, a local charity who support families affected by childhood cancer.”

To sign up to take part visit https://transforminglives.niftyentries.com/The-Bear-Mile-2023

The new Nantwich store is based at the former Hays Travel and Thomas Cooke unit on the corner of Oat Market.

It specialises in running footwear and other gear.