New skate park opens on Barony Park in Nantwich

The new £100,000 skate park has opened at Barony Park in Nantwich after a campaign lasting several years.

And it took funds from a charity based in Norfolk to help fund the project.

The £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation was secured a year ago.

The original skate park was closed almost three years ago by Cheshire East Council after it fell into disrepair and became dangerous.

Two local skateboaders Alexander Donlon and Rich Ryan have been leading the campaign for the replacement facility.

They gained support from local town councillors Arthur Moran and Stuart Bostock as well as Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan.

Dr Mullan, who is recovering from a broken ankle suffered playing rugby, said: “It’s great to see that the new Skate Park is open.

“I’ve been supporting Alexander Donlon and Rich Ryan who have been spearheading this campaign for the last two years. They’ve done such an amazing job!

“This is a skatepark designed and thought up by the people who use it and is going to be such a great asset to the community.”

The new “multi-wheeled sports facility” will allow skateboarders, scooters, roller skaters and other park users access to a massively improved facility at Barony Park.

After the previous facility was closed, Alexander founded a Facebook group for people to share views on what they wanted to have in the new skate park.

Alexander said previously: “I have never been involved in a campaign like this before, so it’s fantastic that we got the result we wanted in the end.

“It shows that if you keep at something you can get things for your local area.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Community Foundations local grant manager, said last year: “We are delighted to be supporting Cheshire East Council to bring this project to fruition, the evidence of support from the local community demonstrated that the facility is needed and desperately wanted, we look forward to work starting shortly.”

Work has been ongoing for several months with the skate park finally opening this weekend.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire East Council)