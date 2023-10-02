Cheshire East councillor speaks out about suicidal feelings

A Cheshire East councillor has spoken publicly about having to seek medical help because he wanted to take his own life – but said he still doesn’t know why he suddenly felt suicidal, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cllr Stewart Gardiner was speaking at a meeting of the health and wellbeing board during a discussion on the Cheshire East self-harm and suicide prevention action plan.

He told the local democracy reporting service after the meeting he had decided to go public to make people aware that such feelings can affect anybody when there is no apparent reason.

He also wanted to stress the importance of seeking help – and to make people more aware of the need to speak to their friends if they have any concerns whatsoever about their welfare and, even if they don’t, just to make sure they are alright.

During the meeting, the Conservative councillor for Knutsford revealed he had told very few people at the council about his struggle.

He told the meeting: “This time last year I started having suicidal thoughts and had no idea where they came from.”

He said it continued for a number of weeks.

“It was disturbing that it was happening to me and I knew that I had to ask somebody, so I mentioned it to my husband and he immediately sent me to the doctor and I’ve never had such instant support as I had that day.”

Cllr Gardiner had nothing but praise for the GP practice and NHS services which helped him – from the receptionist to the doctors.

“I was talking to a doctor who was absolutely superb and if it wasn’t for her and the services and the talking therapies the NHS commissioned that helped me in the early part of this year, I might not be sitting here now,” he said.

He told how his suicidal feelings came out of the blue and “I had no idea it was happening until it did”.

“There was nothing in my life to suggest I was suddenly going to want to take my own life,” he said.

“I didn’t feel there were any reasons. There was no occasion – I didn’t have a bereavement, I hadn’t lost my job, my relationship hadn’t broken down.”

Cllr Gardiner said if it could happen to him it could happen to anyone and he said we all have a duty to look out for each other and ensure people are well by talking to them.

Anyone in need of support can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.