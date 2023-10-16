Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts defeat Burnage 23-16

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts maintained their fine form with a 23-16 victory away at Burnage.

The few changes to the side who took on Altrincham in the last fixture did not disrupt Crewe’s excellent form and go six from six.

Crewe’s discipline let them down early on, conceding several penalties which didn’t allow them to get into any rhythm.

However, they weathered the storm and after some good play down the blindside it was Jacob Aston O’Donnovan who scored first, Lynch successful with his kick, to make it 0-7.

After a strong Burnage attack, they scored wide to the right after some good attacking play following Crewe’s mistakes and endless penalties, to tie it at 7-7.

Crewe were disrupted when they lost scrum half Tom Manaton to injury and he was replaced by Tom Roberts.

In an entertaining first half, Lynch and the Burnage fly half each knocked over a few penalties between them leaving the score 10-13 to Crewe at half time.

Immediately after the restart, Crewe earned themselves a penalty which Lynch again slotted to increase the lead to 10-16.

The Burnage fly half added another couple of penalties to tie the game at 16-16 after Crewe coughed up more penalties.

At this stage, the game could have gone either way as the second half was punctuated by several torrential showers.

Then with five minutes to go, Eli Woodward (pictured) charged down a kick from Burnage.

This set up an attacking position from which substitute Marcus Dockery popped up on his opposite wing to score the winner, leaving the final score 16-23 to Crewe.

Crewe now sit top of the table and next week take on second place Birkenhead Park in a mouth-watering clash.

The match starts at 3pm at the Vagrants in Willaston and all supporters are welcome.

The 2nd team also travelled to Burnage and produced a really strong performance to run out winners by 45-15.