LETTER: The Cheshire East towns not paying a penny on parking

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion October 16, 2023
CEC car parking -Snow Hill Nantwich - parking charges recommenced on 15th June 2020 (1)

Dear Editor,
Crewe and Nantwich have paid many £MILLIONS in car parking charges since Labour-run Cheshire East was formed in 2009.

However, amazingly, since 2009, NINE towns in Cheshire East have not paid a penny in car park charges.

How has this discrimination against Crewe and Nantwich been allowed to continue for 14 years?

Why haven’t the NINE Labour Cheshire East councillors in Crewe, which includes the Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Crewe and Nantwich, and the Labour-run Crewe Town Council, done anything about it?

Crewe First asked the Local Government Ombudsman to intervene to stop this gross unfairness, but, outrageously, they decided not to.

In 2022/23 Crewe paid £670,000 and Nantwich paid £685,997 in car park fees.

https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/car-parks-and-parking/parking-services-statistics/parking-finances.aspx

Yours faithfully,
Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader Crewe First

