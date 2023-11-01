Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer has hailed an extra £1 million for projects that tackle anti-social behaviour in the county.

It will help fund more CCTV cameras in Crewe and new drones to help police track and follow suspects using e-scooters and e-bikes.

The money was secured from the fifth round of the government’s Safer Streets Fund.

It follows a county-wide survey where residents were asked about the impact of ASB in their community and how it could be dealt with more effectively.

Many raised concerns about anti-social riding of e-bikes and e-scooters, which have plagued Nantwich and other town centres.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said: “This additional funding to tackle ASB is welcome, and I am really pleased to be able to work with the Constabulary and other organisations in Cheshire to make our communities even safer.

“The feedback to my survey was extremely valuable in informing my bid to the Safer Streets Fund.

“Preventing and tackling ASB is a clear priority for residents and that’s why it’s in my Police and Crime Plan.

“Every penny of this extra £1 million will be put to good use to prevent and tackle ASB and support victims.”

Funding will also support repeat victims of ASB and behaviour change programmes for offenders.

Charity Remedi will work with victims on a support plan and use Restorative Justice – where victims have a chance to explain the impact of the offence directly to the perpetrator – to improve their confidence in the Criminal Justice System.

Remedi will also help run a Restorative Action Project for young offenders, to try and change their attitudes and prevent reoffending.

Local Authority youth workers will receive more support to engage with young people and prevent them from becoming involved in ASB.

Mr Dwyer added: “ASB might often be referred to as ‘low level’ but incidents can build up and have a detrimental effect, so it’s right that some of this funding is used to help victims to rebuild their lives.

“When it comes to perpetrators and potential offenders, it’s vital to intervene early to stop young people becoming involved in more serious crime.

“By working to change their ways now, we make our communities even safer in future.”