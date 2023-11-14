Nantwich shoppers to get four FREE parking days

Festive shoppers in Nantwich will get four FREE car parking days in a bid to boost trade in the run up to Christmas.

The free parking scheme is run by Cheshire East Council and Nantwich Town Council.

And town councillors have agreed to select the final two Thursdays and Saturdays before Christmas as the free parking days.

This is also designed to boost trade at the town’s market, which runs on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Shoppers and visitors to the town will be able to park fore free on Civic Hall, Snow Hill and Bowling Green car parks on December 14 and 16, and again on December 21 and 23.

Nantwich Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said: “This will help bring more trader into the town and help our market traders too.

“We will advertise and promote these days on posters and on social media.”

Town councillors urged that signs are made clear on all pay and display machines on those days so visitors do not pay by mistake.