Nantwich retailer Webb House Furnishers are to open their second store in the town on December 9.

Boss Neil Webb is planning a grand re-opening of the building on the corner of Pepper Street.

The building was formerly the Bratts store before Bratts ceased trading in December 2022.

We revealed in October this year how Webb House Furnishers had bought the iconic building and planned to convert it into a second showroom.

The company, based on Mill Street, will be opening all three floors for retail, breathing new life into the town centre which has seen a number of retail closures in recent months.

Neil said: “We’re absolutely delighted that after 49 years of trading from our original store on the corner of Mill Street, we are opening a second store.

“Join us for mince pies, celebrations and a good look around at our grand opening of the new Webb House Furnishers store on the corner of Pepper Street.

“The two stores, though both “Webb House”, shall offer a different selection of fine furniture and home accessories, with Pepper Street sharing our exquisite range of our more traditional items, lounge furniture, recliners and more.

“We’ll see you all on Saturday 9th for the cutting of the ribbon!”

Neil said in October that they had been looking for an additional property to expand in for a while.

“When this came up it just seemed perfect,” he added.

“The prime location is what we wanted, but we also really like the idea of continuing the property as an independent retailer after Bratts’ long history there.”