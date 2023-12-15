Staff and volunteers from St Luke’s Hospice are again offering their Christmas Tree collection service to help raise vital funds for patient care.

In January, more than 60 volunteers and St Luke’s staff will be working together to collect thousands of used Christmas trees in South Cheshire.

Last year they were able to raise over £40,000 in donations for the Hospice and hope to match it again this year.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events at St Luke’s, said: “Every year we seem to get a better response to our tree collection and this year we hope it’s our biggest yet!

“We are delighted to receive so much support from the local community, whether that is through donations or the dedicated volunteers that work tirelessly throughout the weekend to make sure everyone’s tree is responsibly recycled.

“Not only do we save you a trip to the tip, needles in your car or space in your green bin, but the trees are responsibly recycled into chippings for use in the local community.

“Plus it’s a wonderful New Year fundraising boost for the Hospice. It’s a win-win!”

St Luke’s Hospice tree collection has been running for 12 years, in which time they have collected 27,983 trees and raised £430,081.

The tree collection is run in conjunction with JustHelping and has been sponsored by Howden Insurance.

James Bull, Branch Manager in Northwich, said: “At Howden Insurance we pride ourselves in being part of the community and we’re delighted to support the Christmas Tree Collection for another year.

“We know it raises vital funds for the Hospice at an otherwise quiet time of the year for fundraising and we would urge all local people with a real tree to get signed up.”

The collection is also supported by local organisations including ANSA, SPEnergy, Melody Corporation, Middlewich Round Table, Northwich Round Table, Tarporley Rotary Club, St Luke’s Hospice Warehouse team, Willis Bros Sandbach, Amazon, Pettypool Cheshire Guide Camp, Reaseheath College Nantwich, Holmes Chapel Community Centre, Cheshire West and Chester Marbury Park, Hospice volunteers and staff members.

You can register your Christmas tree collection, for a donation of your choice to the Hospice, at www.slhospice.co.uk/christmastree