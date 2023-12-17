Top 5 things to do on a night out in Chester

Looking for a great night out? You’re in luck.

With Christmas fast approaching, nearby Chester is a unique city is packed with tourist attractions, clubs, pubs, and bars — making it a great evening for all, whether you’re just visiting or a neighbouring local.

In this article, we look at the top 5 things you should do if you’re out with friends in this historical location.

Whether you want to pack them into one day or have ideas for a few weekends, here are your go-to places for a great time.

Chester Racecourse

As it’s steeped in heritage and history, it might not surprise you to know that Chester is home to one of the oldest racecourses still in operation.

Officially recognised by the Guinness World Records, Chester Racecourse (known by locals as the Roodee) is conveniently located a close walk to shopping, bars, and restaurants.

Which makes it an ideal place to visit with friends before a night out.

From May to October, you will find race days being held with special events, from Friday Night socials to Ladies’ days.

They are all-day festivals that lead into the night.

Alongside exciting horse races, the venue is home to many different events, from food and drink festivals to outdoor cinema screenings, concerts and more.

This may be the perfect option for Cheshire locals who want to make their Christmas party unforgettable or for local businesses who want to put on a spectacular gala dinner.

Metronome Jazz Bar

Whether you’re a music fan or looking for a cosy bar to enjoy a pint or glass of wine, it’s worth checking out the Metronome Jazz Bar.

Slightly hidden on Godstall Lane, Metronome Jazz Bar is a relaxed venue where you can enjoy the atmospheric sounds of jazz on vinyl – or if you’re lucky, their resident pianist is in the building.

It’s worth visiting closer to the end of the night if you want something a little more relaxed with friends, as well as making for an ideal date spot.

The Metronome Jazz Bar Is one of the only jazz bars within the whole of Cheshire, so it is definitely one to check out.

Admiral Casino

Nothing says a night out without some casino games! The casino is open late, making it the ideal place to go after a busy day out and the range of games means there’s something for everyone.

Whether you fancy a try at the big jackpot in ‘Book of Ra’ or want to have a go at ‘Thai Flower’, there’s a huge variety of slots to choose from, similar to the Microgaming slots you’ll find at slots.info, so if you’re looking to get a feeling for the games, head online for some practice.

Whether you’ve played before or are new to the game, it doesn’t take long to start having fun.

The venue also offers complimentary hot drinks and exclusive offers, so it’s worth stopping in if you’re out on the town and want to get some gaming in.

Alexander’s Live

If you’re looking for some entertainment, Alexander’s Live is the place to be!

This independent live music and comedy venue has been popular since it opened back in 1991 and hosts a variety of gigs and events for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Alongside open mic nights, tribute bands, and gigs, they also are famous for their Friday comedy acts — and are a regular venue chosen for theatre shows and festivals.

The venue itself is worth visiting on its own, and they have a wide range of lagers, real ales, wines, and cocktails to enjoy.

And if you’re feeling hungry, why not try out one of their delicious gourmet burgers or order snacks from the menu?

Keep an eye out for their live lineup, as it’s worth planning a night around with family or friends.

Red Door Chester

If you love music and cocktails, you have to try out Red Door Chester.

This late-night bar is located on John Street at the heart of the city and has become known for its excellent service, extraordinary cocktails, and a soundtrack of well-loved tunes.

They love playing classic hits alongside the likes of R&B, disco, funk, and more.

They’re open until 4am between Thursday and Sunday night, so it’s become a bit of a go-to for groups in the later hours of the evening.

And if you want to host an extra special evening, why not try a cocktail masterclass with a group of friends?

It’s a great way to celebrate a special occasion or birthday and learn the art of cocktail-making — while drinking some too.

Chester is the perfect option for both a day out and a night out.

From Tapas, beautiful walks, and shopping throughout the day, to cocktails, music, and games at night.

This town has everything to offer regardless of whether you are visiting from across the country or you’re a local from a nearby town within Cheshire who wants to experience more of what their county has to offer.

(pic of Chester Racecourse by Ian Pudsey)