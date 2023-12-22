Nantwich runners stay festive and fit on annual run

More than 70 members of Nantwich Running Club took part in their annual ‘Christmas lights run’, writes Jonathan White.

The runners all met at The Woodside pub in Wistaston and seven groups ran a distance of either 3 miles, 4.5 miles or 6 miles.

Lots of members ran in festive kit, on what was an unseasonably mild evening.

Members stopped to enjoy the over-the-top Christmas lights and decorations, including the occasional inflatable decoration, light show and even a ‘snow’ machine!

Areas visited included the Wistaston Brook estate (formerly Witters Field), Westfield Drive, Milton Drive, Broughton Lane, and Rope Bank Avenue.

Running is one of the cheapest forms of exercise and comes with a host of health benefits including improved cardiovascular health and increased metabolism.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Our members always look forward to the Christmas Lights run.

“It’s an opportunity to visit different parts of the area and to have a social drink afterwards.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike Stevens and has since attracted more than 475 members of all abilities.

The club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School in Nantwich and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

The club launches its third Couch-to-5k programme at 9am on Saturday 13th January 2024 at Malbank High School.

All non-runners are welcome to participate.

For further information on the club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk