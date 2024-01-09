Town gears up for ‘Battle of Nantwich’ re-enactment 2024

The town is gearing up for one its busiest days of the year later this month when The Battle of Nantwich re-enactment takes place, writes Jonathan White.

This year the “Holly Holy Day” event takes place on Saturday January 27 in and around Nantwich town centre and on Mill Island.

The Sealed Knot’s faithful troops will gather in the historic town to re-enact the battle that took place in 1644, marking the end of the siege of the town during the English Civil War.

A variety of activities will take place during the day at St Mary’s Church, Acton; St Mary’s Church, Nantwich; Nantwich Museum, Pillory Street; and the town square, along with a parade and the battle re-enactment on Mill Island.

There will be live entertainment around town including Morris Dancers, Musket, Drum & Pike demonstrations, and tours of St Mary’s Church, Nantwich plus a talk about “The Other Battle of Nantwich” at 11:30am.

Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street has Civil War guided walking tours (1.5 hours duration) from the museum at 10:15am and 12pm.

Tickets £6, children free (members £5). Music with 17th century musicians Forlorne Hope 12pm-1pm.

Children’s activities between 10am-3pm. Battlefield model and Battle of Nantwich exhibition.

The parade of hundreds of Sealed Knot troops leaves Malbank School at 12:45pm and travels along Welsh Row to arrive in the town centre at 1pm.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on the town square at 1:15pm will commemorate the people who died in the Civil War Battle of Nantwich and other battles.

There will be a troop inspection at 1:30pm before the Sealed Knot troops parade to Mill Island to re-enact the 1644 battle.

Jo Lowry, Chairperson, Holly Holy Day committee, said: “The Battle of Nantwich is the first of Nantwich’s annual events and the small committee of volunteers who organise it are proud to promote our fabulous town and start the year with a bang!

“We are very grateful for everyone’s support including our volunteers, sponsors, Wych-Malbank Rotary, Air Cadets and of course the Sealed Knot.”

Spectators are welcome onto Mill Island from 1.45pm.

Cost = £5 for adults, £2 for children (5 to 15 years), £4 for concessions and £10 family of 4.

Volunteers are welcome to help with marshalling on the day.

Tasks include helping with set up, traffic control on Welsh Row, directing public and crowd control, selling wristbands, assisting with take down, and litter picking on Mill Island.

Anyone interested can email [email protected]

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/battleofnantwich or https://www.battleofnantwich.org/