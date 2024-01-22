True story of Post Office scandal comes to Crewe Lyceum

The explosive Post Office scandal story which has rocked the UK in recent weeks will be told in a special show at Crewe Lyceum in April.

It tells the story of how hundreds of innocent people fought to clear their names after being pursued by the Post Office through the criminal courts because the faulty IT system.

Many were forced into bankruptcy or borrowed from friends and family to give the Post Office thousands they did not owe. Some were sent to prison.

The production is by Nick Wallis, who was series consultant on ITV’s ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ drama.

The two-hour show, on a UK tour and coming to South Cheshire on April 13, takes the audience on an emotional and informant journey unveiling more shocking details and stories around the scandal.

It takes the audience through the shambolic commissioning of the disastrous Post Office Horizon IT system and examines the punitive methods employed by the Post Office – bypassing the police and the Crown Prosecution Service – to create the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK legal history.

It then narrows in on the heinous cover-up and the staggering legal battles fought and won by campaigning Subpostmasters, against all the odds.

Journalist/broadcaster Nick Wallis has drawn on 14 years of covering the story to write a best-selling book – ‘The Great Post Office Scandal’ – serialised by the Daily Mail and featured by the Sunday Times.

He will be talking about his time meeting with subpostmasters, collating evidence and testimony from top secret sources in Fujitsu and The Post Office and also reading from his best-selling book, followed by a Q&A session.

There will also be a special guest or two affected by the scandal who will join Nick on stage to answer questions and provide first-hand testimony.

Joining Nick at the Crewe Lyceum show will be Scott Darlington, former subpostmaster at Alderley Edge, one of the many whose lives were turned upside down by the scandal.

For more details and tickets, click the link below:

https://www.postofficescandal.uk/live-events/?fbclid=IwAR0GUQnE-8ordfREhMJ28pNtWQj4L-a_cVtzn8eWcxQlceXlHLOHu5vSwCU

Running time 60 minutes followed by an interval, plus 30 minutes Q&A and interview of guest – followed by a book signing.

(Library pic for display only, by Rodhullandemu under creative commons licence)