Battle of Nantwich – “Holly Holy Day” – schedule

Activities begin at 10am today (January 27) for the annual Battle of Nantwich re-enactment.

There are general activities around the town centre between 10am and 12.45pm.

This includes Morris Dancers, musket/pike/drum demonstrations in the centre and the pillory, tours of the church, and 17th century music performed at Nantwich Museum.

Then from 12.45pm, the Sealed Knot troops will leave from Malbank School and parade down Welsh Row to arrive in the town square at 1pm.

There will be wreath laying and prayers, as well as an inspection of troops until 1.30pm.

At 1.50pm, there will be an artillery demonstration on Mill Island.

And it concludes with the full ‘Battle of Nantwich’ on Mill Islands between the Roundheads and Cavaliers from 2pm.

The town will be very busy and visitors are urged to note the car parks available and some roads around the town centre will be closed during the event.

For all the details, visit the Battle of Nantwich 2024 programme here

(pic by Tony Pennance)