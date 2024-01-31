LETTER: Why I support RNID’s ear wax campaign

Dear Editor,

I am writing to support RNID’s ear wax campaign and share my personal experience of struggling to get ear wax removal.

I haven’t been denied a wax removal but know that I can’t get one if I need one without paying a fortune privately.

I have had it done in the past at the doctors and if I get hard of hearing again would obviously need it doing again.

At 80, having to pay more than my age to have it done is not right as hearing loss makes life very difficult for all around and makes you susceptible to depression as you can’t hear what’s going on around you.

It is estimated that around 2.3 million people a year in the UK require their ear wax to be removed by a professional.

Ear wax build up can cause painful and distressing symptoms – such as hearing loss, tinnitus and debilitating earache – yet RNID’s new report highlights the horrifying reality that far too many people are unable to access this essential service on the NHS.

RNID’s report shows that only 18 out of 40 Integrated Care Boards, the commissioners of most NHS services, are meeting public health guidelines by providing ear wax removal services for everyone in their area.

15 provide a limited service, or use restrictive criteria, and 7 don’t provide any service at all.

This means thousands of people like me face avoidable hearing loss, tinnitus and earache because they can’t get ear wax removed on the NHS.

It is unacceptable that people are facing long-delays and costly private appointments because local Integrated Care Boards are not delivering.

You can find out more about RNID’s ear wax campaign by visiting rnid.org.uk/earwax

RNID need your support.

As someone who experiences ear wax build up, I am joining RNID in calling on the Department of Health and Social Care for an urgent review of ear wax removal services for people who are failing to get the care they need on the NHS.

The problem is certainly clear – people who need ear wax removal must be able to access this service on the NHS, regardless of where they live.

Best wishes,

Wendy Gee

Nantwich

(pic under creative commons licence by Marco Verch)