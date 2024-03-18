Confusion over £750,000 Sect 106 money for Nantwich town centre

Nantwich councillors are still not clear what they can spend £750,000 of Section 106 money on in the town – two and half years after receiving the funds.

The money comes from the planning conditions imposed on developers building the Kingsbourne housing development.

The funds were released back in September 2021 once a certain number of new houses were built, and planning documents said the money was to be spent on improving the “public realm” of the town.

Cheshire East Council asked the town council to come up with a plan on how to spend the funds.

But town councillors now say they are receiving confusing messages from Cheshire East on how the money can be spent.

In November, town councillors earmarked improvements to Snow Hill area, improved signage from the station to the town, an adventure play area at Brookfield Park, and a study into whether Pillory Street and Hospital Street could be pedestrianised.

But now it has emerged that Cheshire East have “found” another report which sheds light on what the money can be used for.

And it emerged at Thursday’s town council meeting that CEC wish £250,000 of the money to be spend creating more parking spaces on Snow Hill, and the remaining on “public realm projects between the application site (Kingsbourne) and the town centre”.

This would rule out the Brookfield Park idea and any study on pedestrianisation.

At Thursday’s meeting, Cllr Peter Groves called for Brookfield Park improvements, adding: “There is no play area on Kingsbourne, so parents are having to drive to Brookfield Park or elsewhere so their kids can play.”

He was backed by Cllr Geoff Smith who added: “There’s a real opportunity for developing this area, it’s fairly central, close to the station and there is parking around there.”

Cllr John Priest questioned Cheshire East’s update, saying: “They are saying it’s not in town centre boundary, but the park is in Nantwich Town Council boundary so it should not be excluded.”

Cllr Stuart Bostock added: “I thought we had £750,000 to use, now it seems Cheshire East are pirating some away for parking.”

Cllr Groves continued: “We need clarification from Cheshire East on how they have identified £250,000 for parking at Snow Hill, and how it’s going to be used.”

Cllr Caroline Kirkham also called on potential improvements to other gateways into the town, such as Welsh Row.