Acton church charity concert in support of Mary’s Meals

St Mary’s Church in Acton is to host an evening of musical entertainment in aid of the charity ‘Mary’s Meals’, writes Jonathan White.

The event will take place on Saturday May 25 starting at 7pm.

The concert will feature Mary’s Meals musicians who will be performing a mix of both traditional and modern music.

Mary’s Meals is a charity serving life-changing school meals to some of the world’s poorest children.

Concert tickets are £10 and available from Stephan 07731800663 and also at ‘Tea at the Tower’ Acton Church, every Sunday afternoon between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

A St Mary’s Acton spokesperson said: “We extend a warm invitation and invite you to help us to support this wonderful children’s charity.”

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 2.4 million children each school day and operates in some of the poorest countries around the world.

£19.15 enables Mary’s Meals to feed a child with a nutritious meal each school day for a whole school year.

Local volunteers give their time to prepare, cook and serve the food, much of which is grown locally, thereby also supporting small farmers within these communities.

To find out more about their work, visit: https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/