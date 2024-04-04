7 hours ago
Man charged with assaulting police officer during Nantwich Jazz Festival
2 days ago
New baby bereavement unit officially opens at Leighton Hospital
2 days ago
Thousands enjoy another Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival
3 days ago
Nantwich Town snatch vital win with last kick against Hednesford
3 days ago
Couple retire from running Nantwich Market poultry stall
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man charged with assaulting police officer during Nantwich Jazz Festival

in Crime / Incident / News April 4, 2024
charged - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A drunk reveller at the Nantwich Jazz Festival has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A man, described as “intoxicated” by police, will appear in court after the incident in Nantwich on Easter Sunday.

Police said it happened at around 9.30pm when the man approached officers who were patrolling the Jazz Festival in town.

It’s alleged he became immediately verbally abusive, threatening an officer and then assaulting him.

The male was physically restrained and arrested.

Stephen Warburton, 48, from Marshfield Avenue, Crewe has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 2.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.