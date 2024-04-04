A drunk reveller at the Nantwich Jazz Festival has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A man, described as “intoxicated” by police, will appear in court after the incident in Nantwich on Easter Sunday.

Police said it happened at around 9.30pm when the man approached officers who were patrolling the Jazz Festival in town.

It’s alleged he became immediately verbally abusive, threatening an officer and then assaulting him.

The male was physically restrained and arrested.

Stephen Warburton, 48, from Marshfield Avenue, Crewe has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 2.